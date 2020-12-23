The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has bemoaned the continuous protest of the opposition over the 2020 election results.

According to Sammi Awuku, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) went into the election with a strategy of believing a miracle in its favour.

However, there was no way that would have become possible due to the fact that they were contesting against the NPP which is a formidable party.

“They were believing with all odds against them, they were going to win the election but not against a formidable party like the NPP who has a hardworking leader and executives. The President was working around the clock; left for the office at 9:am and came back home after midnight,” he stated.

He said this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen while reacting to the nationwide protests by the NDC since the declaration of President Nana Akufo-Addo as the winner of the Decmber 7 presidential elections.

To Mr. Awuku, all parties involved in the contest relied on and trusted the Electoral Commission to deliver a verdict that reflects the election and that was what happened.

He noted there was no way the numerous protests from the opposition will go against the incumbent government.

“I don’t see their protests as a tainted victory on the NPP but irreparable damage on the NDC brand. They keep saying they have won but haven’t come out with any figure,” he added.