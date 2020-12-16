Actor John Dumelo has got his fans wondering if his Twitter account has been hacked after he responded to several tweets with memes and short funny videos instead of words.

One that got the attention of many was a question from a fan who asked him on how much cash he used to campaign before he was defeated in the race to become Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon during the recent December 7 elections.

Mr Dumelo used a short movie clip of Kumawood actors Lil Win and Agya Koo where they said ‘Sika No Ashi’ to wit “the money has been squandered” to reply the fan.

MORE:

Another fan, who was eager to know if the actor-turned-politician will return to contest in 2024 after he lost to his biggest contender, the incumbent Ayawaso West MP, Lydia Alhassan, also got his reply.

The actor shared a short video of Daddy Lumba’s ‘Sika Asem’ video to depict the fact that he needed money if he would contest again.