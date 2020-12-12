Some Nigerians have asked the defeated parliamentary candidate in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the recently held elections in Ghana, John Dumelo, to blame his defeat on a fellow actor and Nigerian senator Desmond Elliot.

According to the Nigerians, Desmond Elliot, who they claim has become unpopular in Nigeria following his commentary on the brutalities meted to Nigerians recently, soiled the image of Mr Dumelo when he threw his weight behind him on social media ahead of the polls in Ghana.

This, they claimed, created disaffection for Mr Dumelo among the electorate in the constituency in Ghana.

Mr Dumelo garnered 37,778 votes and his close rival, Lydia Alhassan of the New Party won the seat with 39,851 votes.

After the polls, some Nigerians took to Instagram and hit hard at Mr Elliot for contributing to his defeat.