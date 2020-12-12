Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are the three finalists for 2020 FIFA The Best award.

The winner of ‘The Best’ award will be announced on Thursday, December 17, in a virtual televisual broadcast from Zurich.

Those who failed to make the top three were Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Kevin De Bruyne, Sadio Mane and Kylian Mbappe.

This will be the fifth edition of the awards, which has had three different winners of the prize.

Cristiano secured the award in 2016 and 2017 whilst a Real Madrid player, while Los Blancos’ Luka Modric was given the honour in 2018. Last year, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi won the award.

Cristiano is the only player that has been nominated among the three finalists in each of the four editions. The 2019 podium with Messi was completed by Van Dijk and the current Juventus forward.

The finalists for the best goal (Puskas Award) are: Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Son Heung-min and Luis Suarez.

Best men’s goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Manuel Neuer (Bayern) and Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid).

Best men’s football coach: Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United), Hansi Flick (Bayern Munich) and Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool).

Best women’s goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon), Christiane Endler (PSG) and Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Best women’s football coach: Emma Hayes (Chelsea), Jean-Luc Vasseur (Lyon), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands).

Best women’s player: Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Pernille Harder (Chelsea) and Wendie Renard (Lyon).