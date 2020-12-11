Multiple award-winning television show host, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has consoled former President John Mahama over his controversial loss in the 2020 presidential election.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she described Mr Mahama’s performance as a battle well fought and wished him well in all future endeavours.

She said Mr Mahama has made history for himself in his own way and all that she wishes for him is long life, good health and wisdom from the heavens.

Her congratulatory message to the former President comes after the Electoral Commission, chaired by Mrs Jean Mensa, declared incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo as the winner of the election.

She wrote:

I salute you sir.

Much respect!!!

You fought hard!!

Ex President John Dramani Mahama, You really did marvelously well!!

You have made history in your own way.

I don’t know what your next move will be, but I wish you well and I pray for long life, good health and wisdom from above, for you.

May History, be kinder to you!!

Congratulations sir, for a ‘battle’ well fought!!