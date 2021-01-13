Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako, has revealed he is a strong Hearts of Oak fan but will not turn down a move to play for Asante Kotoko.

Awako, 30, who returned to the Ghana Premier League last season, has been superb for the Wonder Club in the ongoing season.

He has already bagged four ‘Man of the Match’ awards and now contesting for the player of the month for December.

The former TP Mazembe ace has been touted as the best midfielder in the ongoing campaign.

Great Olympics are performing beyond expectations this season and Awako cannot be ruled out.

However, the FIFA U-20 World Cup winner, in an interview with Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show on Monday, confessed his love for the Phobians but will not rule out a move to the Porcupine Warriors.

He revealed that since his childhood days, he has been a supporter of the Rainbow club and wishes to play for them.

“I have always been a Hearts fan. Even when we were in the academy at Goldfields I supported Hearts.

“Playing for Kotoko won’t be an issue. Emmanuel Osei Kufuor was a Kotoko fan but always excelled against them so I wouldn’t mind playing for them.

“If an offer comes and it is good for Olympics and myself, why not?”, he said.

Awako will work under new manager, Yaw Preko, after Annor Walker left the club due to health complications.

Great Olympics will play Inter Allies in the matchday 9 fixtures on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.