Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has shared a photo of his second son as the boy celebrates his birthday.

Tuesday, January 12, 2021, happens to be the birthday of the footballer’s son who is known as Ralph.

In celebration of Ralph’s new age, striker Gyan took to social media to show him off and shower him with love.

The photo, has Ralph wearing an ash-coloured hoodie over a blue pair of jeans with a black pair of boots.

Noticeably, Ralph is seen sporting a new hairstyle. He has now grown dreadlocks and looks good with it.

Sharing the photo, striker Gyan expressed how much he loves Ralph, saying: “Happy Birthday son. Daddy loves you soo much ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”