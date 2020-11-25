Ghanaian international and all-time highest goalscorer, Asamoah Gyan, famed as Baby Jet, has dropped dazzling photos of his expensive fleet of supercars.

In series of post-birthday photos, the Ghanaian skipper was seen posing close to his priced vehicles as he beams with smiles.

He was seen wearing a very nice African outfit which appeared like peach in colour and complemented his looks with some sunglasses and white sneakers.

READ ALSO:

After posting the photos, the former Sunderland player captioned them: “Hello my insta family, the love you guys showed me on my birthday yesterday was surreal, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude I want to take this opportunity to thank each n everyone of you, I love you all and God bless you all. Let’s keep it real.”

Many fans and followers of the footballer, who doubles as a musician, took to the comment section to heap praises on the talented player.