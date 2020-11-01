Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, has officially joined Ghana Premier League, Legon Cities FC as a free agent ahead of the new football season.

The 34-year-old sealed the deal on Friday night after meeting the club President of the ambitious side to conclude the deal.

Gyan, 34, was on the verge of joining Asante Kotoko ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season but the move has stalled due to high demands of the player.

The experienced forward has been a free agent since January after being released by North East United and has been on the hunt for a new club.

However, a deal between the former Sunderland and Kayserispor forward and Legon Cities has been agreed ahead of the new football season.

As part of the deal, striker Gyan’s management team asked for teenage sensation Mathew Anim Cudjoe to be signed as well.

Cudjoe played on loan last season at Kotoko but the Porcupine Warriors could not sign him on a permanent deal but has joined the club on a one year deal.

Reports suggest that Gyan will earn about $250,000 annually after signing a one-year deal with the Capital-based club with an option of renewal.

The deal worth more than $1million includes cash and other incentives that convinced the scoring history maker to sign for the team ahead of Asante Kotoko.

Asamoah Gyan in Legon Cities jersey

Gyan’s arrival at the club will help Coach Goran Barjaktarević’s side that was the least scoring team in the Ghana Premier League before the season was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

READ ALSO

Gyan is the all-time leading goalscorer of the Ghana national team, with 51 goals and has represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

With six goals, he is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.

Gyan has also represented Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics and in seven Africa Cup of Nations in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, helping them finish in third place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.

He has gone on to play in Premier League with Sunderland and dominated United Arab Emirates league. The former Al Ain striker won the league’s golden boot three times.

Meanwhile, Legon Cities will begin their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.