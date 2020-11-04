Legendary striker, Asamoah Gyan trained with Legon Cities for the first time after completing a move to the club.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain forward joined Legon Cities on transfer deadline day in a deal worth more than $1m.

Gyan was clubless after leaving Indian Super League, NorthEast United FC side in January this year.

He is expected to use his experience to help the club to make an impact in the upcoming football season.

The move sees Gyan return to the Ghana Premier League for the first time since leaving Liberty Professionals in 2003.

Gyan’s is Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer and Africa’s top scorer in FIFA World Cup.

Legon Cities will begin their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign with a home game against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.