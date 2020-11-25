Actress Yvonne Okoro’s younger sister, Roseline, has got a degree in medicine.

According to Miss Okoro, Roseline graduated as a medical doctor on Monday, November 23, 2020.

In her announcement of her new feat, the actress hailed her sister for making the family very proud.

Miss Okoro revealed that her sister already holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and an MSc in Oil and Gas.

“Say Hi to the newest Doctor in Town…Doctor Roseline Ngozi Okereke Okoro. Baby, you have made the family so proud..She has an MSc in Oil and Gas, a BSC in biochemistry..Educated and Fly asf..God is simply Amazing..She graduated as a Medical Doctor today..Lurv you bebe @roselineokoro,” she wrote”

The news from Miss Okoro got many of her followers joining her in congratulating her sister.