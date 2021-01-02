Former Ghana black stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has shocked many after showing how much he has made in his piggy bank known in local parlance as ‘susu’ box.

According to him, he started saving in the lockdown period during the coronavirus pandemic.

When he broke the box, his brother Baffour Gyan and some friends helped him count the money.

The GH₵20, GH₵10 and other higher denominations were arranged and counted, and his friends screamed in dismay.

Asamoah Gyan on his Instagram page said he will use part of the money to buy items and donate the remaining to charity.

“If I can do it, you can do it too,” he encouraged, however, stating everyone should save in their own capacity and not necessarily huge denominations like his.

“Even if it’s GH₵1, GH₵2 or even GH₵5, which is your capacity, save it. Don’t look at mine and give up. We all need to learn how to save. Put your monies in a box; I did mine for six months”.

Watch the video below: