National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Secretary for Awutu Senya East, Amadu Tuarik has been attacked.

According to reports, the Secretary and other executives were in front of a shop when some ‘macho’ men attacked them.

The alleged thugs are said to have alighted from two Land Cruisers and descended heavily on Mr Tuarik.

From slaps and punches, the Constituency Secretary was allegedly subjected to severe beatings.

The cause of the attack is still unknown.

Amadu Tuarik suffered a swollen eye, bruised face and deep cuts on his lips.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Kasoa Polyclinic.