Tension is brewing in Dixcove in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region following an attack on a sub-chief of Upper Dixcove.

The sub-chief was attacked by men believed to have come from Lower Dixcove even though none of the men have been identified yet.

Nana Diako Kra was beaten to a pulp and allegedly stripped naked by the men on Monday, March 15 while he was returning from Lower Dixcove.

The reasons for the attack are very sketchy but the Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove told Connect FM that the attack was unprovoked.

According to Obirempong Hima Dekyi, his sub-chief was on his way home from Lower Dixcove when he was suddenly attacked, stripped naked in the full glare of the public, and subjected to severe beatings.

The victim, with four other members of the royal family, all-sustaining varying degrees of injury, is receiving treatment at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

It appears the disturbance that made life unstable for the people of Dixcove has reared its ugly head again.