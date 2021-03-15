The Volta Regional House of Chiefs is threatening to take legal action against publishers of the newly-authored history textbooks titled ‘History of Ghana’.

According to them, content in the book seeks to cast derogatory allusions and innuendos at Ewes.

A statement signed by President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV said it was obvious the motive of the publishers is to create mischief.

They are therefore demanding an unqualified apology from the publishers and a withdrawal of the books from the market or face their wrath.

Below is the full statement:

Volta Regional House of Chiefs threaten to sue publishers of offensive history text book by Dennis Adu on Scribd

Meanwhile, the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) of Ghana has called for the withdrawal of the textbooks that negatively characterize Ewes from the market.