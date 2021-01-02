It was a sight to behold when wife of gospel musician, Joe Mettle, Salomey Selassie took the microphone to serve a spirit-filled song.

This was when she attended the Footprint TV Celebrity hangout with a husband, an event which saw scores of gospel acts in attendance.

While the Mettles were seated doing their own thing, the MC in the spur of the moment approached the duo.

He demanded Mrs Mettle sings her favourite song composed by her husband – a challenge she gladly accepted.

Selassie finally settled for Joe Mettle’s Medo Wo song which she sang beautifully.

Mr Mettle sat and nodded his head in admiration while the elated crowd cheered her on.

Watch the video below: