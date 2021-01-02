Tamale South Member of Parliament Haruna Iddrisu has shown his sweet side with a lovely letter to special aide to former President Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari.

The letter was to eulogise Madam Mogtari as she turned a year older on Friday, January 1, 2021.

The Minority leader among other things described the celebrant as a woman after his own heart.

Mr Haruna backed his sweet words by posting an adorable photo of Madam Mogtari on his Facebook page to mark the day.

Mra Joyce Bawa Mogtari, special aide to ex-President Mahama.

He added Madam Mogtari stands on her own clouts and checks a generous number of boxes of a complete woman.

Haruna Iddrisu’s post has since garnered massive reactions on social media.

Read the full letter below:

“Joyce Bawah Mogtari is a woman after my own heart as a language enthusiast, sapiosexual and conscientious feminist.

I first got fascinated and hypnotised by her eloquent and well-reasoned political communication on TV. Since then, I have come to admire and adore her greatly with capital G.Auntie Joyce is a very beautiful woman of royal mien.

She stands on her own clouts and checks a generous number of boxes of a complete woman. Mother. Role model. Name it.

Of course, she is not just an enchanting spectacle of God’s most valued impressions. But she is a scriptural in-text citation of modesty and magnanimity; too kind to a fault. Say, a bundle of virtuousness! Even more, is the effortless manner in which she expresses her critical thoughts – like a knife through butter.

She communicates critical ideas with impressionable fluidity. But then, her oratory prowess is in tandem with the fine lawyer that she is.

I love to refer to her as the “resplendent” and “evergreen” Joyce Bawah Mogtari. As a logophile with great hesitation for word abuse, I sparingly precede names with these adjectives except for women with an intimidating appreciation of “Calculus”. Happy birthday Auntie Joyce Bawah Mogtari. God bless your new age.”