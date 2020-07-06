Special Aide to former President John Mahama, Mrs Joyce Bawa Mogtari, has lauded Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her nomination as the running mate to John Mahama for the December elections.
Taking to her social media page, Mrs Mogtari said the the selection of Prof Opoku-Agyemang means the glass ceiling has been shattered.
She posted: The Glass Ceiling has been shattered!! Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang!!
Former President Mahama settled on former Education Minister, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2020 elections.
The Council of Elders and Founder of the National Democratic Congress have approved the choice of the candidate.