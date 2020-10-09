Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu says he is in shock after learning about the death of his Mfantseman colleague, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM, he stated that the MP’s death is another tragic murder that shows how exposed MPs are.

“Ekow Hayford is dead and gone I just can’t accept this. He was such a fine gentleman and he wore a calm personality at all times,” Mr Iddrisu said on Joy SMS.

The Mfantseman MP was reported dead on October 9, 2020 after he was shot on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.

He is said to have been attacked at about 1 am Friday morning by 6 armed highway robbers.

According to an eyewitness report, while the robbery was ongoing, the MP identified himself.

This allegedly infuriated the robbers who blamed him for the problems being faced by people in the country.

Mr Iddrisu is calling for an immediate investigations into the circumstances that led to the MP’s death.

It is essential for the IGP to get involved in the case to ensure justice is served effective immediately, he stated.

“We want justice to be served for the regrettably and unfortunate tragic loss of our friend and colleague, just unbelievable,” Mr Iddrisu told Winston Amoah, host of the show.

He also called for the elevation of protection of the personal security of MPs adding that it would help ensure they are adequately protected.