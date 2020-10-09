Dancehall act, Stonebwoy, has captured the hearts of his Bhimnation fan army, but one thing they have no idea about is his dream to become a military man.

Born Livingstone Etse Satelka, Stonebwoy says in his young age, he dreamt of being in the services, particularly in the military.

He recounted how he fancied operations on helicopters and jet-fighters and how he would spend hours daydreaming of being on such a mission.

Working towards his dream, the ‘Journey’ composer said he was forced to enroll in a Taekwondo class where he graduated with yellow belt.

He further advanced with Judo prior to his accident in 2001 when he was just 13, which dashed his military dreams.

But, Stonebwoy believes his training background groomed him to be the tough person he is now, and why he survived in ‘no man’s land’ Ashaiman.

With the military not a possibility, the composer said he had to focus on his plan B, music, of which he is now internationally recognised.



