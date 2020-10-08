Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has shared photos of his lovely daughter, Nana Sika as she clocks 12 years on October 8, 2020.

According to him, she brought him blessings 12 years ago when she came into this world.

Taking to social media to express his immense love for her, Bulldog described his first baby as an immeasurably refreshing treasure.

He wrote:

Two years ago today God made me rich. You were the treasure I was presented with; 12 years on, your value is immeasurably refreshing. I thank God for your life in mine… Happy birthday to my 1st Nana Sika… I love you God forever bless you. You’re an awesome gift from God.

