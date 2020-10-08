Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, is a free man for now.

He just got released from behind bars as he awaits trial.

Mr Chauvin was cut loose Wednesday from the Oak Park Heights prison in Minnesota after court records show he posted a non-cash $1 million bond backed by a place called A-Affordable Bail Bonds.

His trial is currently scheduled for March.

Mr Chauvin was the last of the four accused cops still in custody.

As reported, the other three, Alexander Keung, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were released some time ago, and are all seeking a change of venue ahead of their trials.

Mr Chauvin faces the most severe charges out of the group as he’s been rung up for 2nd-degree murder, 3rd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter after leaving his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.