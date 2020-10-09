The Juaboso Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers at Sefwi Boinzan in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

The suspects were arrested by the Juaboso Police Intensive Patrol team when they grew suspicious of the three men.

Amidu Abubakari and Yakubu Hamah arrested

The suspects, Amidu Abubakari, 26, and Yakubu Hamah, 23, were arrested during a police search, but the other ran away.

The police, upon a search, found one locally manufactured pistol, one manufactured shotgun, cutlass and 9 AAA cartridges.

Weapons retrieved from Sefwi Boinzan suspected robbers

Crime rate in the area has risen, hence the police have intensified day and night patrols every day to ensure the safety of the people.

The suspects are now in police custody at Juaboso.