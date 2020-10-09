The Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford has reportedly been shot dead.

According to information reaching Joy News, he was shot on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road around 1am on his return from a campaign trip.

Confirming the news, the NPP first vice constituency Chairman Wofa Yaw said they were were returning from a campaign tour when armed robbers attacked them.

READ ALSO:

The body has since been deposited at the Saltpond Mortuary.

Meanwhile, the police has commenced investigations into the incident.