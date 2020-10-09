The late Ekow Quansah Hayford
The Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford has reportedly been shot dead.

According to information reaching Joy News, he was shot on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road around 1am on his return from a campaign trip.

Confirming the news, the NPP first vice constituency Chairman Wofa Yaw said they were were returning from a campaign tour when armed robbers attacked them.

The body has since been deposited at the Saltpond Mortuary.

Meanwhile, the police has commenced investigations into the incident.