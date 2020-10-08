The Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe, says President Nana Akufo-Addo will defeat former President John Mahama in the December 7 polls with over 60% of the general votes.

This, according to him, is because the Ghanaian electorate will reward the NPP for its numerous social intervention programmes and policies.

The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party was speaking on Adom FM’s current affairs show, Burning Issues, hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s submission of nomination to contest the presidential election.

“Ghanaians gave the verdict, so don’t let nobody insult the intelligence of Ghanaians.

“They weighed the options and were not satisfied with the previous government’s performance and that was a very resounding victory, over one million votes and then 169 seats and this year is going to be over 60% of the votes for the president and over 180 seats.

“We are not saying we are getting 100% but President Akufo-Addo getting at least 60% of the votes, I am very confident of that and then NPP getting more than 180 seats, we are working at it,” the former General Secretary emphasised.

In the 2016 general election, the NPP’s candidate, Mr Akufo-Addo obtained 5,755,758 votes representing 53.72% while the NDC’s candidate, Mr Mahama got 4,771,188 votes representing 44.53% out of the 10,713,734 total valid votes.

This was a massive win compared to the 2012 presidential elections when the NDC’s candidate, Mr Mahama defeated the NPP with 50.7% of the votes and NPP’s Akufo-Addo had 47.7% votes.

But Mr Botwe, who also doubles as the MP for Okere Constituency, is very optimistic Ghanaians will increase the 2016 votes to over 60% votes in the upcoming December 7 polls.

He cited some government intervention projects such as the free SHS policy, Planting for Food and Jobs, 1D – 1F as the trump card that will be used to retain the NPP in office.

According to him, the payments of the teachers and nurses trainees’ allowances by the NPP government and massive facelift in the roads and education sectors deserve continuity.

“The best party to move this country forward is the NPP and President Akufo-Addo has shown it within his three and half years in office as President,” the legislature said.

He stated that the upcoming election is a movement because those championing for ‘four more for Nana to do more’ are satisfied with the good policies rolled out by the NPP government.

He, however, said the NPP will not be over complacent ahead of the upcoming elections but will continue to work hard to ensure the projections materialise.