Joe Mettle’s wife, Selassie, has earned the praises of social media users over her latest activity.

Mrs Mettle who is still basking in the euphoria of her marriage to the gospel singer in the new video could obviously not hide her joy.

In a lengthy post to wish fans and followers a happy new month, she shared an adorable video on her Instagram page.

She looked stunning with her makeup and fascinator as she gave a clearer view of her beauty.

Beaming with smiles in the video, she made powerful declarations for fans and followers.

Many users have since taken to the comment section to reply the prayers coupled with compliments to her persona.