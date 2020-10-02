Joe Mettle’s wife, Selassie, has earned the praises of social media users over her latest activity.

Mrs Mettle who is still basking in the euphoria of her marriage to the gospel singer in the new video could obviously not hide her joy.

In a lengthy post to wish fans and followers a happy new month, she shared an adorable video on her Instagram page.

She looked stunning with her makeup and fascinator as she gave a clearer view of her beauty.

Beaming with smiles in the video, she made powerful declarations for fans and followers.

Many users have since taken to the comment section to reply the prayers coupled with compliments to her persona.

Happy New Month Beautiful People ♥️ From January till Now ! God has been good to us His blood has been a covering over our lives So many of us have not even been to the hospital this year! That’s a clear proof of the GOODNESS OF THE LORD ! For the gift of life alone! For the food on your table alone … for the air you breathe alone ! Can you join me say ! Father we thank you! This Month is a good month! Signs and wonders shall fall you! Goodness and mercies shall follow you ! Yes you will SMILE AGAIN ! There is light at the end of the tunnel ! Chin up and put yourself together ! We press on towards the mark fro the PRIZE Philippians 3:14 Have Faith that all things are working for your good … he’s doing a new thing in your life! Believe it God is Good all the time ! #Octoberthanksgiving ♥️♥️♥️♥️🙌🏾

