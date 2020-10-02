The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa has debunked reports alleging that he was part of the secessionists’ group, and had even provided funding to support some of their previous meetings.

“I got to know about the group when I took office as Minister, I have never been their patron, I have never been their financier….I will never be a sympathiser of any group that wants to secede from the Republic of Ghana.

“I have total commitment and loyalty to the Republic of Ghana and I know Volta Region is part and parcel of the Republic of Ghana so I cannot consciously support a group that wants to secede from the Republic of Ghana,” he stated.

Dr. Letsa who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency commended the security agencies for swiftly quelling the activities of the group when they blocked roads and attacked police stations in some part of the Region.

He said, but for the vigilance and swift intervention by the security agencies, the secessionists’ activities would have been more devastating as some of their planned activities became fruitless due to the quick response from the security.

The Minister said the activity of the group was a serious threat to the development of the Region and the country as a whole, therefore a collective effort was required to nip it in the bud, saying “when we are dealing with security issues, we must unite.”

He said the Regional Security Council was working with other relevant stakeholders, with the stepping up of security and intelligence to track the movement of the group to ensure peace and tranquility in the Region.

Dr Letsa called on the public to collaborate with the security agencies and provide them with information regarding any group or individuals whose activity intended to plunge the region or country into chaos.

He urged residents in the Region to go about their lawful economic activities without fear as the security was in control of the situation to ensure their safety and protection.