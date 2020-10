Hiplife artiste, Kwaw Kese’s fan has showered him love with a sculpture carved in his image.

The portrait was made from clay, and carved to define the short dreadlocks, eyes and brow as well as moustache and beard of the musician.

The aesthetic piece caught the eye of Kwaw Kese who was quick to post pictures across his social media platforms.

His fans, after heaping praises on the sculptor were quick to remind him the artwork is incomplete without his spliff.

See sculpture below: