Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale has teamed up with UK pop star Ed Sheeran on a song which is set to be premiered.
Jethro Alonestar Sheeran, a singer and cousin of UK pop star Ed Sheeran made the announcement via his twitter page.
This international collaboration comes after the Already hitmaker featured on Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift music album that went global.
Nonetheless, apart from Shatta Wale and Ed Sheeran., Philly Freezer & Alonestar were also featured.
Meanwhile, fans of Shatta Wale have since been lauding the Shatta Movement (SM) boss for the international collaboration.
