Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale has teamed up with UK pop star Ed Sheeran on a song which is set to be premiered.

Jethro Alonestar Sheeran, a singer and cousin of UK pop star Ed Sheeran made the announcement via his twitter page.

This international collaboration comes after the Already hitmaker featured on Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift music album that went global.

Nonetheless, apart from Shatta Wale and Ed Sheeran., Philly Freezer & Alonestar were also featured.

Meanwhile, fans of Shatta Wale have since been lauding the Shatta Movement (SM) boss for the international collaboration.

New @shattawalegh x @ALONESTAR1 x @Phillyfreezer ft @edsheeran & you ready ?!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 ??? No lie ! 🙏🏼🙌🏽🔥❤️ USA 🇺🇸 Ghana 🇬🇭 Uk 🇬🇧 God is good !! Thankful to the most high! #Up 👆🏼🙏🏼💯❤️🔥 — jethro ALONESTAR Sheeran (@ALONESTAR1) September 30, 2020

Check out reactions on social media below: