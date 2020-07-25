Nigerian singer, Davido, has been spotted hanging out in a studio with popular American rapper, Nasir Olu Dara Jones, popularly known as Nas.

In the video, the duo are seen listening to a song they recorded. Additionally, Davido is seen interacting with Nas on a subject that fans couldn’t guess because the video was muted.

Meanwhile, Instagram celebrity, Cubana Chiefpriest, who was the first to give out the news on Instagram, thanked God for the collaboration.

He wrote: Senior🇺🇸 Man👨 !!!! @nas With My Bro7🇳🇬 @davidoofficial Making Something Lit [SIC].

