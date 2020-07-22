Kanye West has claimed that he’s been trying to divorce wife Kim Kardashian for almost two years after she met rapper Meek Mill in a hotel.

The 43-year-old musician made series of wild allegations in a dramatic Twitter rant this morning – also branding his mother-in-law Kris Jenner a “white supremacist”.

On his Twitter page this morning, he wrote: “They tried to fly in with two doctors to 51/50 me.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform.

“I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un. Lil Baby my favourite rapper but won’t do a song wit me.”

He appears to be referring to the time Kim and Nicki Minaj’s ex Meek Mill teamed up to speak at the inaugural Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in November 2018.

Last year, 33-year-old Meek had an 11-year drug and gun conviction dramatically overturned after spending 11 years on parole.