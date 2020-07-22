As Ghanaians roast Special Development Initiative Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, for doing the honourable by admitting that she fired a gun to defend herself, another Member of Parliament (MP) has admitted to firing gun shots in similar fashion.

The New Patriotic Party MP for Manso Asene Akroso, George Kwame Aboagye, has explained that he took the action to pave way for a dying worker.

Hon Aboagye has been captured a video that is now available to adomonline.com, admitting that he had to fire two warning shots to scare a group of young men who had mounted a a road block on their way to the hospital.

The MP who was speaking on Adekyee Mu Nsem, a discussion programme on local radio station, Akyemansa, said the young lady worker would’ve lost her life but for his warning shots.

According to the MP, the group of young men had blocked the road at a town known as Badukrom while he was desperately trying to export the lady worker who had collapsed while working for him.

The latest admission by the MP brings into focus the issue of threats to people’s lives and whether one could look on while their lives or that of others are in danger.

Watch the video below for more of the MP’s account: