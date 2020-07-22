Ghanaian hiplife musician, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel has given the reasons for which she is hated by popular news anchor, Nana Aba Anamoah.

Mzbel has for the first time revealed that the media personality still holds a grudge against her because of Mr Kofi Amoabeng of UT bank fame.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV station, Mzbel disclosed the genesis of their grudge was because Nana Aba suspects she snatched Mr Amoabeng from her.

According to her, Nana Aba’s relationship with Mr Amoabeng ended long before she came into the picture.

ALSO READ:

“Mr Amoabeng even dated someone else before me after his relationship with Nana Aba collapsed but I never knew they were together,” she said.

She added that it was Nana Aba who informed her that they have a common friend after she went on her show years ago.

Watch the video below: