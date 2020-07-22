President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed surprise at the suggestion from some Ghanaians that he had tested positive of Covid-19 and had been flown out of the country.

Speaking at a meeting between himself and leaders of the Vehicle and Asset Dealers Union of Ghana at the Jubilee House, which happened to be his first public event after going into self isolation, President Akufo-Addo said by the Grace of God, he was not positive, rather, he was doing fine.

“I am fine and doing well as you can see. I was sitting in my room here in Ghana and heard so many reports that I was sitting in a plane and was headed for Oxford and trust me, I was amazed when I heard such reports. I immediately told myself, this is the Ghana in which we live,” he said laughing.

The Herald Newspaper had reported that the president had been flown out of the country for treatment after testing positive for the virus.

Citing sources at the Jubilee House, the paper said President Akufo-Addo and a couple of his close aides had contracted the disease.

But, Communications Director at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin said the report was false, asking the public to “disregard the false story.”

Listen to the President in audio below: