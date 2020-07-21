Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has narrated his near-death COVID-19 experience which he will not even wish for his enemies.

According to Mr Agyapong, he contracted the deadly disease after the celebration of his 60th birthday on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

He disclosed this in an interview with Adom News‘ Alfred Amoh.

“It was after my 60th birthday party which I resisted so much and it exposed me to people who had already tested positive.

“I dined with them and even for some people, they did not even have their nose masks on while others had theirs down the chin,” he said.

ALSO READ:

He explained he exhibited most of the talked-about symptoms of the novel infectious virus including drastic weight loss.

“For over two weeks I was in quarantine; my nose was blocked and my bed was as if water had been poured on it coupled with a fever and within five days, I had lost weight drastically,” he recounted.

He has, thus, cautioned Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the laid down safety protocols.

“I have recovered now and not shy to talk about it because I am a testimony but the disease is so real and we don’t have to joke with it,” he urged.

Listen to his experience in the audio attached above: