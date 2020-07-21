Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has responded to a distress call from a group of Ghanaians stranded in Lebanon.

A few days ago, a video went viral showing some Ghanaians -especially women- pleading with the government to help them get back to Ghana from Lebanon.

The Ghanaians were seen standing in their numbers at the Ghanaian Embassy in Lebanon saying that they are going through hardship in that country and want to come back home.

According to the stranded Ghanaians, they were promised they would be evacuated by the government to Ghana but for some weeks now, they have not heard anything.

But in a video, Mr Agyapong said he had been touched by the plight of Ghanaians and has decided to donate $100,000 to help bring these stranded people back home.

“Look at where Ghanaians have reached. I feel sad for them, therefore, I am going to donate $100,000 to help them get back home,” he said in the video.

Watch the video below: