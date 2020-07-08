Ken Agyapong Jnr, co-founder of the Afrochella Festival, and his team have been awarded at the just ended EMY Awards.

The Afrochella Festival in Ghana is organised yearly to highlight unique millennial talents from within Africa.

Mr Agyapong and his team won the ‘Discovery of the Year’ award for being founders of the annual Afrochella music event.

In a photo, Mr Agyapong Jnr was seen holding the beautiful plaque while rocking his beautiful African print.

He also posed with another member of his team who held up the team’s citation.

Captioning the photo, Mr Agyapong Jnr wrote: “The harder you work for something, the greater you’ll feel when you achieve it. This one is for all the women in our team. @afrochella to the #Kennyagy #Ghana #Emyafrica @emyafrica #afrochella.”