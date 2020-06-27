Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, says he has insufficient ‘incriminatory’ evidence against Founder and Leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour.

According to the maverick politician, rumours that Rev Obofour had come to plead with him to let sleeping dogs lie is neither here nor there and should therefore be disregarded.

“Well, I don’t have enough information about Obofour and that is why I have relaxed a bit. But some people are saying that Obofour has come to beg me or whatever and that’s not true,” he said.

He, however, urged that anyone with ‘incriminating’ information on Rev Obofour should share it with him.

“Anybody who has information on him that poses a danger to human lives should just bring it to me, I will hit him hard,” he told Accra based Metro TV, monitored by Adomonline.com.

Mr Agyapong, who has sworn to expose all fake Ghanaian men of God, has not relented on his efforts for some months now. He uses ‘The Seat’ on his Net2 TV station as the platform to pursue that agenda.

