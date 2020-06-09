The leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour, has, in a new video showered praises on Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.

The televangelist in the said video is heard acknowledging the MP who he said can be his father and promising not to, at any point in his life, disrespect him, adding he is hardworking.

In the video sighted on Instagram, Reverend Obofour vowed to respect the maverick politician even in his death.

He revealed that he considered the maverick politician as his mentor and looked forward to meeting and thanking him.

Watch the video below: