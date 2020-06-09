After several weeks of making life unbearable for Bishop Daniel Obinim, Kennedy Agyapong has redirected his energy towards Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament who has taken it upon himself to exposewhat he calls ‘fake pastors‘ in Ghana has yet made damming revelations about the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel.

ALSO READ:

Speaking on Accra-based Net 2 TV, the Maverick politician made wild allegations about the man of God, saying he uses ‘Juju’ he obtained from the Gambia to operate his church.

Mr Agyapong on the show further made reference to a woman who reportedly took the prophet to the source of his juju, alleging further that the man-of-God failed to fulfil his payment agreement.

Meanwhile, he has threatened to reveal more details about the prophet’s illicit activities in his subsequent broadcast.

Watch the video below: