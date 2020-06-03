Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that a number of popular pastors have come to beg him secretly.

He made the revelations in an interview with his own Accra-based Net2 TV on the programme dubbed ‘The Seat with Kennedy Agyapong’.

Not too long ago, Mr Agyapong made shocking revelations about Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, accusing the self-acclaimed man of God of being a ritualist.

He asserted that he had evidence of Prophet Kobi performing rituals in his Church before alleging further that the man-of-God also killed one of his associate Pastors.

This and many more revelations led Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi to come and beg me in my house, said Hon Kennedy Agyapong.

Pastor Love

Mr Hammond Love, the ex-husband of Christiana Love, popularly known as Pastor Love was a subject of a discussion on the screens of Net2 TV following revelations about his evil deeds as a Pastor.

However, Kennedy Agyapong on the Hot seat of Net2 TV revealed that Pastor Love had sent him an an apology through his friend in the USA.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong added that his friend in the US called him and told him about the Pastor’s apology.

According to him, the friend told him that Pastor Love admitted to the fact that the evil deeds that have been said about him are true.

Prophet Naakwaa Isaac

Founder and leader of Jericho miracle Church International, Prophet Naakwaa Isaac was also a subject of discussion on Net2 TV recently for selling Verna mineral water, ointments, candles, and oils as miracle items.

Nonetheless, the business mogul announced on Net 2 TV that Prophet Nakwaa Issac went to Danquah Smith who is the brother to apologize.

He added that the self-acclaimed man of God rendered his apology to his brother on his knees in tears.

Bishop Daniel Obinim

Bishop Daniel Obinim, the leader and founder of the international Gospel way Church was on top of Kennedy Agyapong’s list following his fake miracles and evil acts.

However, the Assin North MP said that Obinim has channeled his apology through different ways but he won’t accept it until he brings him down.

Mr Agyapong added that six more men of God have come to Apologise to him but he will not shy away from revealing their evil deeds until they repent.

He has promised to name two of those pastors soon.