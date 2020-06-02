Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, believes his successor will have huge problems in the constituency.

According to the maverick politician, this is because he will leave a big shoe behind after exiting office as MP.

He said these words in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Tuesday, adding he is ready to hand over peacefully.

“I won’t choose a heir when exiting office as MP. Anyone should be available to takeover and we have to reward hard work as a party but anyone who intends to succeed me must work hard,” he said.

He said he had no intention of contesting the 2020 elections but opinion leaders in the constituency urged him to do so.

“I had no intention to contest again but opinion leaders in my area begged me to continue. It might be my last time,” he announced.