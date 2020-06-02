Outspoken Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed the trick he used to win his parliamentary seat in the 2000 general election.

The seat, which was occupied by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he noted, was cool chop for him in a very short time.

Sharing his success story on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, the outspoken MP said he decided to help the people in the constituency after returning from abroad.

ALSO READ:

His motive, he noted, was to support then constituency chairman of the NPP but he rather convinced him [Ken] to contest.

“I had helped about 1,000 Assin people travel abroad through American Visa Lottery so I already had the grassroots support. When my party elected me, I vowed to snatch the seat from NDC and I did,” he said.

Mr Agyapong recounted how then incumbent MP reportedly took him to a shrine ahead of the elections but “I still won the elections.”

The outspoken MP, who said he was tired of the parliamentary work, said he would bow out in 2024.

“I have paid my dues and anyone who will succeed me will have a big problem. I’m not the best but it will take time for anyone to fill my shoes,” he added.