Son of former Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB), Stephen Gyimah, also known as Nana Yaw Poku, appears to have courted fresh trouble for himself for sidestepping an ongoing court process.

Information from the Land Division of an Accra High Court where Mr Gyimah has been sued by plaintiff, Eland International Limited, suggests the latter has sidestepped a court proceedings.

This, he has done by going against a Property Preservation Order that had been issued by the court on a piece of land and a landed property that has become the subject of the suit.

The property in its original state

Case against Mr Stephen Gyimah

Law enforcement officials have, for some time now, been investigating Mr Gyimah over his dealings with a company named Eland International Ghana Limited.

But, even before the police could finish its criminal investigations into the matter, Eland International Ghana Limited had sued Mr Gyimah at the Land Division of the High Court in a civil matter.

Among the many reliefs sought by Eland was a “perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, assigns, workmen and whatsoever from interfering with plaintiff’s interest in the land”.

This relief, according to our checks, was granted as the court issued a Property Preservation Order, inheriting jurisdiction of the property.

Contemptuous Acts

In spite of the order of Interim Preservation of Property, per Order 25, Rule 2 inheriting jurisdiction of the court over the subject matter, Mr Gyimah has gone ahead to make modifications to the property on the land.

Our visit to the property revealed that Mr Gyimah has repainted and rebranded the building in dispute, in clear disregard for the court’s Property Preservation Order which continues to stand.

The rebranded property

Background

Mr Gyimah had, in October 2007, when he was not an employee of Eland International Ghana Ltd, received a cheque of GH¢422,000 from a lawyer as payment for services to Eland.

Mr Gyimah, per the statements filed in court, had allegedly used the said GH¢ 422,000 to buy the piece of land in the name of Eland without authorization and proceeded to build a warehouses on the said piece of land.

He, according to court documents available to us, allegedly registered the land and warehouse in his name and that of his wife, using a new company formed in May 2008.

The company, named SANIS 5115 Distributing Limited, was, at the time it was used to register the warehouse, worth only a GH¢ 1000.

He then named the office block within the warehouse as Voltic House.

More soon…