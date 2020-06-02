A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has described as unfortunate a tweet by the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, who used the unfortunate death of Black American George Floyd for partisan politics.

Twitter users descended on Mr Gyamfi after he posted a picture which depicted President Nana Akufo-Addo and Electoral Commission chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa choking a Ghanaian voter with the new Voters Register.

But Mr Otchere-Darko, reacting to the tweet, said using a hashtag meant to bring justice and stop racism to mock and engage in petty politics was insensitive.

He posted: Trivialising the appalling, racist killing of #GeorgeFloyd in America for party propaganda in Ghana over a constitutional move to compile a new, credible voters’ register is reckless, insensitive, ugly, nasty and cheap!