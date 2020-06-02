National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, seems not to be in the good books of some Ghanaians on social media.

The NDC Chief Communicator has posted a cartoon of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Electoral Commissioner, Mrs Jean Mensa suffocating a Ghanaian with the caption “I can’t breathe”, depicting and recalling the sad circumstance under which George Floyd lost his life.

The cartoon is to suggest that the President and the Electoral Commissioner are suffocating Ghanaians to death with the impending new Voters Register.

In a massive outpour of anger, Twitter users descended on him with some describing him as insensitive to the plight of Mr Floyd.

They, therefore, called on Twitter to immediately delete his tweet as it is shameful and does not speak well of a politician.

Check out his post and the reactions:

I see Sammy Gyamfi to be really intelligent but the NDC has reduced him to what he is now. He has become the outlet of all demma stupidity. — .ひ (@thearmah_) June 2, 2020

Wait, that’s Sammy Gyamfi’s official account, right? — Content Nyame (@kwadwosheldon) June 2, 2020

The only difference between Sammy gyamfi and Akua donkor be Say one be mail and the other be femail — TWI TEACHER🇬🇭 (@philip_jaye) June 2, 2020

As a Ghanaian even when you’re affiliated to any party, would be hurt seeing the image posted by Sammy Gyamfi.. it dents our image globally and goes a long way to letting people see us as something else other than what we portray. Report the tweet and acc. — Ego Over You⚪😹🇬🇭 (@badasspmf) June 2, 2020

What Sammy Gyamfi is doing clearly tells you that politics is a dirty game.. cus of Ghana money they’ll chop nti, they’ll put their respect and dignity aside just to find ways to bring down opposition — Dr. Hausakoko (@sir_virgi69) June 2, 2020

Sammy Gyamfi has made a mess of himself and NDC as a political party



He should delete the thing and apologize not only to Ghanaians but the whole world for using a hashtag meant to bring justice and stop racism to mock and do petty politics.



Such a shame! — Kelewele Joint 🍟 (@Ankamagyimi) June 2, 2020

When you join The NDC, you either become a fo*l or you become something much more higher than a fool. I don’t blame Sammy Gyamfi at all. pic.twitter.com/awhp4jJyAS — abdul hafiz (@Abdul_Hafiz8) June 2, 2020

Sammy Gyamfi really used someone’s death .. a death that has brought about a Global uproar to push a filthy political agenda. Did he really think before posting that? Very disgusting, appalling and inhumane. 💔 — Mr. Prεsιdεnt🇬🇭 (@Opresii) June 2, 2020

Hours after receiving backlash, Mr Gyamfi has come to explain his cartoon tweet saying the cartoon doesn’t mock the painful xenophobic murder of Mr Floyd or seek to exploit same for political capital in any way.

Check his post below: