Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, seems not to be in the good books of some Ghanaians on social media.

The NDC Chief Communicator has posted a cartoon of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Electoral Commissioner, Mrs Jean Mensa suffocating a Ghanaian with the caption “I can’t breathe”, depicting and recalling the sad circumstance under which George Floyd lost his life.

The cartoon is to suggest that the President and the Electoral Commissioner are suffocating Ghanaians to death with the impending new Voters Register.

In a massive outpour of anger, Twitter users descended on him with some describing him as insensitive to the plight of Mr Floyd.

READ ALSO:

They, therefore, called on Twitter to immediately delete his tweet as it is shameful and does not speak well of a politician.

Check out his post and the reactions:

Hours after receiving backlash, Mr Gyamfi has come to explain his cartoon tweet saying the cartoon doesn’t mock the painful xenophobic murder of Mr Floyd or seek to exploit same for political capital in any way.

Check his post below: