The new Asante Kotoko Board will be inaugurated into office on Thursday, June 4, 2020, by the Manhyia Palace, the seat of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Last week, the life patron of the club constituted a new nine-member Board of Directors to serve as the highest decision making body of the club.

The naming of a Board chairman and a nine-member Board for the club was done to meet the Ghana Football Association’s club licensing regulations that ask clubs to have functioning Boards to run their affairs.

The Board started its work on June 1 but will be inaugurated on Thursday at the Manhyia Palace

Below is the full list of the new Board members:

Kwame Kyei – Chairman

Mr Jude Arthur – Vice Chairman

Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi

Kwasi Osei Ofori

Alhaji Lamin

Lawyer Kwamena Mensah

Joseph Yaw Addo

Miss Evelyn Nsiah Asare

Baffour Kwame Kusi

The new Kotoko Board have been tasked to run the club as a commercial entity and restore the pride of the club by competing in Africa.

The members of the Board were chosen based on recommendations made by a three-member committee, led by Prof. Lydia Nkansah of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, put together by the Manhyia Palace earlier in May to look into the Kotoko-Esperance- Emmanuel Clottey transfer saga.

Reports indicate that the new Board of Directors has been given a three-year mandate.