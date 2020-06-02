Ghana international, Thomas Partey, has joined the rest of the world to send a solidarity message to the late George Floyd.

Mr Floyd, who is an African-American, lost his life on the street of Minneapolis, Minnesota after a police officer pressed his knee on his neck for eight minutes and 45 seconds.

His death has sparked a lot of solidarity messages being offered in support of the victim with prominent names such as Jadon Sancho, Michael Jordan, Floyd Mayweather and many others all speaking about the incident.

Football clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United have all joined the campaign.

Black Americans in the country are demonstrating against the government over how black citizens are being treated.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder has also sent a solidarity message over the sudden incident.