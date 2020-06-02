Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, has expressed satisfaction with the way and manner in which the Akufo-Addo-led administration has handled the coronavirus pandemic, so far.

According to the controversial MP, President Nana Akufo-Addo deserves a pat on the back for his relentless efforts.

To him, God made Akufo-Addo lose the 2008 and 2012 election in order to prepare him well for 2016 and the 2020 to be able to handle the current pandemic with his wisdom.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Mr Agyapong was of the strong conviction that Ghana would have been in tatters if former President John Mahama was president in this Covid-19 period.

“In 2008 when we lost the election, my heart was really in the election and wanted Akufo-Addo to win but we lost. My temperature went astronomically high and so what I went through in 2008 I psyched myself that I won’t put my heart in the 2012 election and subsequent ones.

“Assuming Akufo-Addo won 2008 and 2012 and completed his term and we have voted someone like Mahama in power; Assuming Mahama is in power in 2020 with this Covid period, what would have happened to Ghana?

“So that alone revealed to me that God’s time is the best because he wanted Akufo-Addo to win 2016 and be able to handle the Covid well and so we need to trust God because he has his own way of handling issues and so I thank Him for not allowing us to win 2008,” he said.

