Many are feared dead after a gas tanker fell on a passenger car at Osamkrom in the Gomoa Central District.

According to reports, the gas tanker was travelling from Accra to Agona Swedru to offload while the passenger car was also coming from Swedru heading towards Winneba.

Some witnesses said upon reaching Osamkrom prison junction, the passenger car first fell into a ditch after which the gas tanker landed on it.

Attempts to rescue the trapped passengers took over four hours with no immediate success. Some survived passengers were heard screaming for help.

Officials from the Ghana National Fire Service were yet to disclose the total number of perished passengers as they await a towing car to lift the tanker off as at the time of filing this report.

The District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central, Benjamin Kojo Oto, revealed that an ambulance has transported some of the casualties to the hospital and mortuary.

Also at the scene was Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison, who appealed to drivers to always drive with care since the country is in the rainy season.